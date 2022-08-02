Donate
The Conversation: Updating Kona International Airport; Sherry Menor-McNamara strives for LG seat

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM HST
New permanent Federal Inspection Services facility at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport
Andrea Brizzi For Nan Inc & Kya Design Group
/
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
New permanent Federal Inspection Services facility to process international flights and passengers at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.
  • Ross Higashi, Airports Division Deputy Director, and Carol Torigoe of the KYA Design Group discuss the modernization of Kona International Airport, just in time for the return of Japanese tourists
  • Sherry Menor-McNamara believes her business and political experience make her the best fit to become the next lieutenant governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube gives us a closer look at the campaigns in the 2nd Congressional District | Full Story
  • Kauʻi Burgess of Kamehameha Schools, along with students from the Kapālama campus, remind everyone of the importance of voting as the primary election begin
  • Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director of the Blue Planet Foundation, explains the impact of the new federal climate package on Hawaiʻi

