New Kona international arrivals facility welcomes back Japanese visitors

A Japan Airlines flight touched down at Kona International Airport on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began. Visitors will be processed by Customs and Border Protection at a brand new Federal Inspection Services building — the second international entry point to the state after Honolulu.

KYA Design Group’s Carol Torigoe says the facility has received the highest energy efficiency certification, LEED Gold. The Conversation also talked to Ross Higashi, Department of Transportation Airports Division deputy director, about the push to modernize Hawaiʻi's facilities.

