New Kona international arrivals facility welcomes back Japanese visitors

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM HST
New Federal Inspection Services building at Kona International Airport hawaii island airport
Andrea Brizzi For Nan Inc & KYA Design Group
/
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
New Federal Inspection Services building at Kona International Airport

A Japan Airlines flight touched down at Kona International Airport on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began. Visitors will be processed by Customs and Border Protection at a brand new Federal Inspection Services building — the second international entry point to the state after Honolulu.

KYA Design Group’s Carol Torigoe says the facility has received the highest energy efficiency certification, LEED Gold. The Conversation also talked to Ross Higashi, Department of Transportation Airports Division deputy director, about the push to modernize Hawaiʻi's facilities.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandDepartment of TransportationtourisminfrastructureJapan
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
