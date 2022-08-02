The Conversation: Updating Kona International Airport; Sherry Menor-McNamara strives for LG seat
- Ross Higashi, Airports Division Deputy Director, and Carol Torigoe of the KYA Design Group discuss the modernization of Kona International Airport, just in time for the return of Japanese tourists
- Sherry Menor-McNamara believes her business and political experience make her the best fit to become the next lieutenant governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube gives us a closer look at the campaigns in the 2nd Congressional District | Full Story
- Kauʻi Burgess of Kamehameha Schools, along with students from the Kapālama campus, remind everyone of the importance of voting as the primary election begin
- Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director of the Blue Planet Foundation, explains the impact of the new federal climate package on Hawaiʻi