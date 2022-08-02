Native Hawaiian leaders gather in Honolulu to encourage voter participation

Native Hawaiians marched from ‘Iolani Palace to Honolulu Hale on Monday to cast their votes and encourage others to do the same. Several organizations, including the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, waved signs to bring attention to the election — and flex their political muscle.

The Conversation spoke to Kau‘i Burgess, the director of community relations at Kamehameha Schools, along with recent graduate Joshua Ching and sophomores Addis Belay and Star Woo about the importance of voting.

Voter service centers offering same-day registration and in-person voting opened Monday.

