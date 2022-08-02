Donate
The Conversation

Native Hawaiian leaders gather in Honolulu to encourage voter participation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST
OHA native hawaiian community voting 2022.jpg
Courtesy Office of Hawaiian Affairs
/

Native Hawaiians marched from ‘Iolani Palace to Honolulu Hale on Monday to cast their votes and encourage others to do the same. Several organizations, including the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, waved signs to bring attention to the election — and flex their political muscle.

The Conversation spoke to Kau‘i Burgess, the director of community relations at Kamehameha Schools, along with recent graduate Joshua Ching and sophomores Addis Belay and Star Woo about the importance of voting.

Voter service centers offering same-day registration and in-person voting opened Monday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
