The Conversation: A hana hou show on Film in Hawaiʻi
Grab your hurricane popcorn and settle into your seats as The Conversation presents a highlight reel of past stories on film and movies.
- Director Jordan Manley and producer Kathy Muneno discuss their film “The Navigator,” which had its world premiere at HIFF46 | Full Story (Oct. 2026)
- Filmmaker Stephan Boeker shares his award-winning short film documenting the work of a Maui architect against natural disaster | Full Story (Sept. 2026)
- Branscombe Richmond and Fairai Richmond talk about their family’s legacy in film | Full Story (Dec. 2023)
- Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and Oʻahu-based comedians team up to bring stand-up to local theaters | Full Story (June 2026)