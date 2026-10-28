The Conversation: The race for rural Oʻahu; News in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- State Sen. Glenn Wakai talks tourism numbers and the state's visitor survey
- HPR's Audrey McAvoy reports on the race to represent Hawaiʻi's 2nd district | Full Story
- Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi, UH Mānoa's student newspaper, announces the search for an ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi editor
- Kauaʻi High School student Angela Querubin earns an honorable mention in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge