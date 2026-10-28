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The Conversation

The Conversation: The race for rural Oʻahu; News in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenJacob Aloi
Published October 28, 2026 at 11:53 AM HST
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U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda waves at morning commuters in Kāneʻohe, Hawaii on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.
Audrey McAvoy
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HPR
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda waves at morning commuters in Kāneʻohe, Hawaii on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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