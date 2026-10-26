The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's 'fun economy'; Documentary on dance
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- University of Nevada economist Bo Bernhard talks about the "fun economy" and what Hawaiʻi could learn from Las Vegas
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers reports on "tourism fatigue" and why more residents see visitors as harmful, not helpful | Full Story
- Taylor Kellerman, of Kualoa Ranch, shares a new campaign to fight the invasive ant species in Hawaiʻi
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the movements happening with Aloha Stadium's iconic metal volcano sculpture
- A 2026 HIFF documentary celebrates the art of dance shared by indigenous communities across North America and Hawaiʻi