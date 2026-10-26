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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's 'fun economy'; Documentary on dance

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob Aloi
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:39 AM HST
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People walk near the Wynn Las Vegas resort on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Ty ONeil
/
AP
People walk near the Wynn Las Vegas resort on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • University of Nevada economist Bo Bernhard talks about the "fun economy" and what Hawaiʻi could learn from Las Vegas
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers reports on "tourism fatigue" and why more residents see visitors as harmful, not helpful | Full Story
  • Taylor Kellerman, of Kualoa Ranch, shares a new campaign to fight the invasive ant species in Hawaiʻi
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the movements happening with Aloha Stadium's iconic metal volcano sculpture 
  • A 2026 HIFF documentary celebrates the art of dance shared by indigenous communities across North America and Hawaiʻi
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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