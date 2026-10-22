© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Rebuilding reefs; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:16 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
These multi-ton hybrid reef structures will reduce wave energy to slow coastal erosion, and support living coral ecosystems as a part of the Kalaeloa Hybrid Reef Project.
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
These multi-ton hybrid reef structures will reduce wave energy to slow coastal erosion, and support living coral ecosystems as a part of the Kalaeloa Hybrid Reef Project.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the newly named Fire Chief of the Hawai'i Island Fire Commission 
  • UH Marine Biologist Mark Hixon explains REEFrame, a coral restoration project in Waikīkī that uses artificial reefs
  • Sam Gon, of The Nature Conservancy, reflects on his career dedicated towards conservation work 
  • Homeroom Hawaiʻi hears from students and staff just in time for the fall holiday break
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentMarine BiologyEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes