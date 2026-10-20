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The Conversation

The Conversation: Property development pushback; Pisces V submarine

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenJacob Aloi
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:11 AM HST
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The Pisces V submersible sits on the deck of a research vessel during an expedition to previously unexplored seamounts off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island on Sept. 8, 2016.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
The Pisces V submersible sits on the deck of a research vessel during an expedition to previously unexplored seamounts off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island on Sept. 8, 2016.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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