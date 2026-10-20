The Conversation: Property development pushback; Pisces V submarine
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Nick Grube reports on an anti-abortion candidate running for Hawaiʻi’s 1st Congressional district — from the continent | Full Story
- Local 5 union members discuss the cost of living as a new luxury tower, “Park Lane 2,” is proposed for Ala Moana
- Maui resident Gabriel Rao talks about Estate Plan Now, the website he founded to help families prepare for what lies after
- The Bishop Museum prepares a new exhibit showcasing the deep sea explorations of the Hawaiʻi Undersea Research Laboratory’s submarines