The Conversation: Bugs, Ballots and the Bishop Museum's new submarine
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
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- After working deep in the sea, the Pisces V submarine retires to its new home on land — as the latest addition to the Bishop Museum collection