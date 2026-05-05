Hawaiʻi voter guide: Here's what to know about the 2026 election

Voting for the Hawaiʻi primary election will begin this month.

Hawaiʻi residents will see some competition heading into the Aug. 8 primary election. U.S. Congressional District 1, governor, lieutenant governor, and several state Legislature seats all have contested races within their political party. Nonpartisan races like Kauaʻi mayor, Maui mayor, several county council and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs could see candidates win outright or narrow the field for November's general election.

All registered voters should receive a ballot in their mailboxes by July 21. If you don’t receive a ballot, call your county clerk’s office to check for any issues with your registration or the mailing process.

Ballots should be filled out with a blue or black ink pen. If you make a mistake, do not cross it out or correct it with whiteout. Instead, call the Office of Elections to request a replacement ballot.

Once you complete your ballot, either place it in your mailbox or in a neighborhood ballot drop box. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which falls on Aug. 8.

You can also choose to vote in-person at one of the state’s voting service centers, which will open July 27. Locations are available on the Office of Elections website.

Those who are away from Hawaiʻi can request an absentee ballot that will be mailed to them at an alternative location. Applications must be received at least seven days before the election.

Votes will be tabulated at a counting center after voting closes. Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago said that the process takes place in front of official observers who represent different political parties and are independent from the Office of Elections.

“It’s not like we do it in a closed room or backroom,” he said. “Everything is done in front of official observers — by law.”

For more information or to register to vote, visit the Office of Election's website.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs 2026 election: Here's what to know More than half the seats on the nine-member Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees are up for grabs, with 19 people vying to represent O‘ahu, Maui and statewide.

Key dates to remember:

Tuesday, July 21 — Primary election ballots arrive in mailboxes.

— Primary election ballots arrive in mailboxes. Monday, July 27 — Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting

— Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting Wednesday, July 29 — Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the primary election. Voters can still register online or in-person at a voter service center.

— Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the primary election. Voters can still register online or in-person at a voter service center. Saturday, Aug. 1 — Deadline for registered voters who are out of state to submit an absentee application to have their ballot mailed to an alternative mailing address.

— Deadline for registered voters who are out of state to submit an absentee application to have their ballot mailed to an alternative mailing address. Saturday, Aug. 8 — Primary Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Voter resources and important links: