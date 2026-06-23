Here's how a replacement will be found for a resigning state senator

Part of Central Oahu will get a new leader after state Sen. Michelle Kidani said she’ll resign at the end of the month.

Gov. Josh Green will appoint a temporary replacement for her seat, which represents Waipiʻo, Waikele and parts of Waipahu and Mililani.

Kidani is a Democrat, so Hawaiʻi law says the governor must choose from a list of three options submitted by the Democratic Party.

Voters will decide on a permanent replacement during the Nov. 3 general election. This person will serve out the remaining two years of Kidani's four-year term.

The deadline to file as a candidate in the primary election has already passed. So the county committees of the parties will decide who will run in November.

There will be one nonpartisan candidate on the ballot. The chief elections officer will supervise a drawing if more than one nonpartisan candidate wants to run.

Kidani is 77 years old. In February, she defended her ability to represent her constituents after Honolulu Civil Beat alleged she was diagnosed with dementia and lost her train of thought in meetings.

"If the time comes that I determine I can no longer fully and faithfully serve, I will make that decision to resign my seat," Kidani said in a statement at the time.

On Saturday, Kidani said she decided to retire after talking to her doctor. Her last day will be June 30th.

Kidani served in the Senate for 18 years. She was senate vice president and chair of the education committee.

