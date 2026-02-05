Hawaiʻi Sen. Kidani defends ability to continue serving

State Sen. Michelle Kidani of Mililani is defending her ability to serve as a lawmaker following a Honolulu Civil Beat story regarding her cognition.

The report alleged that Kidani was diagnosed with dementia and that "privately, those who have been in meetings with her say she often loses her train of thought."

Kidani wrote in a statement that her health is a private matter and called the reporting on it “deeply concerning.”

"If the time comes that I determine I can no longer fully and faithfully serve, I will make that decision to resign my seat," Kidani said.

Sen. Donna Mercado Kim spoke on the chamber floor about the need to better understand dementia.

"I thank all of you folks for being sensitive to this issue, and that more and more that we learn about it. And again, you know, we don't put people out to pasture because you have cancer or because you have heart disease or because you have any other ailments that might affect you," she said. "And again, with the new medication that's involved now, we're finding that people are really learning to live with dementia and Alzheimer's."

Several other senators spoke in support of Kidani. Many talked about her longtime service to the Legislature and expressed disappointment and anger about the media report.

Kidani, 77, has been in the Senate since 2008 and is scheduled to be up for reelection in 2028.

The 2026 legislative session runs through early May.