Belatti runs for lieutenant governor, drops out of Congress race

State Rep. Della Au Belatti announced her run for lieutenant governor on Thursday, pivoting from her run for Congress.

She said she was originally against the switch because she was committed to helping the people of Hawaiʻi at the national level, but she saw a growing need for stable local leadership after Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke declared she would not run for reelection.

Belatti said there has been “a fundamental change” in local politics since Luke announced her leave of absence.

“We need a lieutenant governor who is going to collaborate with Governor [Josh] Green, but we also need a lieutenant governor who is thoughtful, critical, independent and willing to be vocal when needed,” Belatti said at Thursday's news conference at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Honolulu. “I will continue to be someone who works and aligns with executive leadership when it calls for it, but I will also continue to be a critical, thoughtful, independent leader when needed.”

Belatti is running against two other candidates: Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami, who announced his run on March 18, and Honolulu attorney John Choi, who jumped into the race on Tuesday.

Since September, when she announced her run for Congress, Belatti has raised over $100,000 for her campaign. Money from a congressional race cannot carry over to a state campaign, but Belatti said she plans to reach out to the “same small dollar donors” that have been supporting her, as she refuses to turn to accept big corporation money.

“Corporate interests have far too much power and influence in our decision making,” Belatti said. “We need a champion in the executive branch to say no to corporate overbearing corporate influence, and I'm going to be that voice.”

She praised the state legislature and governor for signing into law a bill that ends Citizens United in an effort to reduce corporate influence in elections.

Belatti added that if granted the position, she would work to close contractor loopholes, expand early education opportunities, and increase clarity and transparency around the HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health merger.

Belatti’s drop from the congressional run leaves only Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole to challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Case for the Hawaiʻi District 1 seat.

The primary election is Aug. 8.