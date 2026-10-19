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The Conversation

The Conversation: Voting rights rally; Princess Kaʻiulani’s ball gown

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:33 AM HST
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A reproduction of a ball gown worn by Princess Kaʻiulani, Hawaiʻi's last princess, was unveiled at ʻIolani Palace on Oct. 17, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
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HPR
A reproduction of a ball gown worn by Princess Kaʻiulani, Hawaiʻi's last princess, was unveiled at ʻIolani Palace on Oct. 16, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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  • Director Jordan Manley and producer Kathy Muneno discuss their film “The Navigator,” set to debut at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
  • Historical costume designer Iris Gil Viacrusis shares the story behind Princess Kaʻiulani’s ball gown, reproduced at ʻIolani Palace
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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