The Conversation: Voting rights rally; Princess Kaʻiulani’s ball gown
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Voting rights organizations rally in the streets to get the vote out ahead of November
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on the delays to the $108.7 million repair project | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the finalists running for OHA CEO
- Director Jordan Manley and producer Kathy Muneno discuss their film “The Navigator,” set to debut at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
- Historical costume designer Iris Gil Viacrusis shares the story behind Princess Kaʻiulani’s ball gown, reproduced at ʻIolani Palace