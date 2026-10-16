The Conversation: A hana hou show on AI
With artificial intelligence becoming impossible to ignore, The Conversation looks back on past stories focusing on AI in business and education.
- Evan Patek, co-owner of Tailored Leadership Solutions, talks about using AI for small businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy | Full story (Sept. 2026)
- Author and behavioral scientist Gleb Tsipursky explains the practical uses and pitfalls of AI in his new book, “The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work” | Full Story (Sept. 2026)
- A hui of high school students talk about how AI is affecting their education | Full Story (March 2026)
- Mid-Pacific Institute President Paul Turnbull discusses the impact of AI in education after anNVIDIA conference on AI literacy | Full Story (April 2026)