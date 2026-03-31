Student hui speaks on AI in education — and how to handle it

A bill to create a task force to address artificial intelligence in education failed to get far this legislative session, but that hasn’t stopped a hui of high school and college students from meeting for the last year to discuss how to handle AI.

HPR sat down with three students to hear directly from them about how this fast-moving technology is taking hold in their lives.

Jackson Brewer is a senior at ʻIolani School, Mahealani Jackson is a freshman at the UH Mānoa Shidler College of Business, and Anson Li is a senior at Kalani High School. They joined The Conversation to share their opinions and experiences using generative AI software like ChatGPT.

More of HPR’s coverage on AI in and around the state can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.