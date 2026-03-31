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Student hui speaks on AI in education — and how to handle it

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:09 PM HST
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston.

A bill to create a task force to address artificial intelligence in education failed to get far this legislative session, but that hasn’t stopped a hui of high school and college students from meeting for the last year to discuss how to handle AI.

HPR sat down with three students to hear directly from them about how this fast-moving technology is taking hold in their lives.

Jackson Brewer is a senior at ʻIolani School, Mahealani Jackson is a freshman at the UH Mānoa Shidler College of Business, and Anson Li is a senior at Kalani High School. They joined The Conversation to share their opinions and experiences using generative AI software like ChatGPT.

More of HPR’s coverage on AI in and around the state can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation EducationTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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