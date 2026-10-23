The Conversation: Ukrainian refugees in Hawaiʻi; Day of the Dead
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Leaders of the Ukrainian Cultural Center Pacific share how Hawaiʻi's Ukrainian refugee community is faring amidst ongoing warfare
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the races in West Maui leading up to the midterm elections | Full Story
- Scripps and UH Mānoa researchers collaborate on a project to rebuild coral reefs — with sound
- Maui disaster response organization Roots Reborn prepares its Day of the Dead celebration to honor loved ones lost