Award-winning filmmaker discusses resilience and rebuilding on Maui

A short documentary filmed on Maui has received accolades for capturing a story of recovery after the Lahaina wildfires.

The film is titled “Journey Beyond the Grid: The Hawaiʻi Off-Grid Story.” It follows the journey of a Maui architect who dedicates his career to building homes that can stand stronger in the face of climate disasters.

“Journey Beyond the Grid” won two Regional Emmy Awards in California in August.

The film’s director, Stephan Boeker, joined HPR to talk more about creating the film and how his production company, Pacific Story Tellers, got started.

The film won two Northern California regional Emmy Awards last month. HPR’s Jacob Aloi spoke with the film’s director Stephan Boeker. He started by explaining how his production company, “Pacific Story Tellers,” got started.

More information about the film can be found here. A link to watch the film can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.