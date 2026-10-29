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The Conversation

The Conversation: Legalizing gambling; Kaʻau Crater Boys comeback

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiDW GibsonRussell Subiono
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:25 AM HST
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In this June 24, 2021 photo, visitors crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
John Locher
/
AP
In this June 24, 2021 photo, visitors crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
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