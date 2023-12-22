Branscombe and Fairai Richmond talk family business ahead of their new film

Hollywood is full of families with multiple generations working in the industry. The Fondas, the Baldwins, and the Barrymores are some of the first that come to mind.

Courtesy Sunn Stream

Here in Hawaiʻi, we have the Richmonds. Tahiti-born Leo Richmond got the dynasty started when he appeared in "Mutiny on the Bounty" with Marlon Brando in 1962.

His son, Branscombe, and grandson, Fairai, are in the family business today.

Branscombe has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows in his 50 years in the industry. Fairai made his directorial debut at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival this year.

The father-son duo have a new movie coming out on Christmas Day: an adventure epic called "Kangaroo Kids." The Conversation sat down with the Richmonds to talk about their family legacy in film.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio From left to right: Fairai Richmond, The Conversation's Russell Subiono, and Branscombe Richmond at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

"Kangaroo Kids" will be available to watch on the new Sunn Stream platform starting on Christmas Day.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.