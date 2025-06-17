Possible federal funding cuts loom over Pacific Islander storytellers

A nonprofit that supports Pacific Islander filmmakers could be victims of Congress's clawback of federal funds intended for public media outlets like NPR and PBS.

The U.S. House last week narrowly voted to cut funding that would slash $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes nearly all the funds to television and radio stations, for the next two years.

That includes the nonprofit Pacific Islanders in Communications. Federal funding makes up 90% of its $1.8 million operating budget.

However, the Senate still has to approve the measure.

“It was disappointing to see the outcome,” said Executive Director Cheryl Hirasa. “This is a crucial resource for communities across the country.”

The move from the U.S. House prompted the 34-year-old nonprofit to pause two programs that have distributed nearly $25 million to independent creators, including those in Hawai‘i, since 1992.

A majority of PIC's budget is earmarked for direct grants that help filmmakers complete their films and create fellowship programs.

Hirasa said that the nonprofit is trying to adapt to federal funding challenges by working with the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to support independent filmmakers and share Pacific Stories.

PIC is currently supporting 51 grant recipients.