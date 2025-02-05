Nonprofit for Pacific Islanders in media worries as funding uncertainties arise

The Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Futures Project is a convening of stakeholders around public media and specifically the work that Pacific Islanders in Communications does to uplift voices across our community.

Pacific Islanders in Communications An image of PIC's Executive Director Cheryl Hirasa.

The organization is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to the tune of $1.8 million. PIC will celebrate its 35th anniversary next year. This weekend PIC is hosting a futures project event that will tackle the underrepresentation of Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians in media and develop a protocol for collecting data from across our community.

HPR talked to Executive Director Cheryl Hirasa about the event and the uncertainty of federal funding programs under the Trump administration.

The futures project event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Ala Moana Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025. The public is invited to join in the conversation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 5, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.