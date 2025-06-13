Doris Duke Foundation honors Grammy-nominated jazz harpist

We featured a conversation on our show yesterday with Connie Uejio, the principal harpist for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. Today, we hear from another musician who shares the love for the stringed instrument.

The Doris Duke Foundation recently honored a number of creatives with a $500,000 award for their artistry.

One of the awardees is Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger, who released a new album titled "Gadabout Season." She said she picked up the instrument when she was about 11 years old. HPR talked to her about how she managed to bridge the classical world with jazz.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.