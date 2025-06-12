Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's principal harpist on retiring after 44 years
Constance "Connie" Uejio, the principal harpist for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, will retire after 44 years. She will be honored for her unwavering commitment to her instrument at a concert this Sunday.
She owns about a half dozen harps — all have names... and the ladies are her dear friends. She spoke to The Conversation about her decades-long musical journey.
