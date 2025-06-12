© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's principal harpist on retiring after 44 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:47 PM HST
Courtesy Connie Uejio
Constance "Connie" Uejio, the principal harpist for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, will retire after 44 years. She will be honored for her unwavering commitment to her instrument at a concert this Sunday.

She owns about a half dozen harps — all have names... and the ladies are her dear friends. She spoke to The Conversation about her decades-long musical journey.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation MusicHawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
