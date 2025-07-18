Taiko master prepares for anniversary concerts to celebrate 50 years

This year, Kenny Endo marks five decades as a taiko drum master.

We caught up with him last week at a rehearsal for two upcoming taiko concerts in August to help celebrate the milestone. He reflected on those early days when he got bit by the taiko bug.

For more information about Endo's upcoming anniversary concerts in Honolulu, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.