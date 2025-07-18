© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

Taiko master prepares for anniversary concerts to celebrate 50 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 18, 2025 at 2:06 PM HST
Kenny Endo is a performer, composer, and teacher of taiko.
1 of 5  — Kenny Endo
Kenny Endo is a performer, composer, and teacher of taiko.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Kenny Endo sets up for practice.
2 of 5  — Taiko Drums
Kenny Endo sets up for practice.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Taiko is a traditional Japanese-style of drumming
3 of 5  — taiko drums
Taiko is a traditional Japanese-style of drumming
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Taiko drum performers practicing.
4 of 5  — Taiko performers
Taiko drum performers practicing.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Taiko performers practicing.
5 of 5  — practicing taiko
Taiko performers practicing.
Catherine Cruz / HPR

This year, Kenny Endo marks five decades as a taiko drum master.

We caught up with him last week at a rehearsal for two upcoming taiko concerts in August to help celebrate the milestone. He reflected on those early days when he got bit by the taiko bug.

For more information about Endo's upcoming anniversary concerts in Honolulu, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories