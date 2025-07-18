Taiko master prepares for anniversary concerts to celebrate 50 years
Kenny Endo
Kenny Endo is a performer, composer, and teacher of taiko.
Taiko Drums
Kenny Endo sets up for practice.
taiko drums
Taiko is a traditional Japanese-style of drumming
Taiko performers
Taiko drum performers practicing.
practicing taiko
Taiko performers practicing.
This year, Kenny Endo marks five decades as a taiko drum master.
We caught up with him last week at a rehearsal for two upcoming taiko concerts in August to help celebrate the milestone. He reflected on those early days when he got bit by the taiko bug.
For more information about Endo's upcoming anniversary concerts in Honolulu, click here.
This story aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.