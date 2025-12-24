Meet the winner of the talent competition 'Hawaiʻi to the World'

A new televised talent competition has found its winner. The show “Hawaiʻi to the World” was launched by the Hawaiian Council, formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and featured acts from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Oʻahu composer and pianist T.J. Keanu Tario, also known as Lartiza, took home the top prize. Tario identifies as māhū and was the first Hawaiian to graduate from the prestigious Juilliard School in the classical piano division. Tario's performance in the finale of “Hawaiʻi to the World” blended an oli with classical training.

She stopped by The Conversation to talk about the competition and started by sharing the origin of her stage name, Laritza.

Tario is headlining the Wayfind Music Festival on Dec. 27 at Capitol Modern in Honolulu.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.