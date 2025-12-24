© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet the winner of the talent competition 'Hawaiʻi to the World'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published December 24, 2025 at 2:03 PM HST
A screenshot of T.J. Keanu Tario/Laritza Labouche.
Mahina Choy
/
Instagram
T.J. Keanu Tario/Laritza Labouche

A new televised talent competition has found its winner. The show “Hawaiʻi to the World” was launched by the Hawaiian Council, formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and featured acts from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Oʻahu composer and pianist T.J. Keanu Tario, also known as Lartiza, took home the top prize. Tario identifies as māhū and was the first Hawaiian to graduate from the prestigious Juilliard School in the classical piano division. Tario's performance in the finale of “Hawaiʻi to the World” blended an oli with classical training.

She stopped by The Conversation to talk about the competition and started by sharing the origin of her stage name, Laritza.

Tario is headlining the Wayfind Music Festival on Dec. 27 at Capitol Modern in Honolulu.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainmentNative HawaiianLGBTQ
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories