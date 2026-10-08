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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s visitor forecast; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenJacob Aloi
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM HST
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FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013 file photo shows tourists on Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaiʻi, a town with a large number of vacation rentals. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
This Oct. 29, 2013 photo shows tourists on Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaiʻi, a town with a large number of vacation rentals.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • UHERO Economist Carl Bonham shares the economic organization’s unfavorable forecast for Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry
  • Waikīkī locals share how they’ve felt tourism falling firsthand 
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island’s Nāʻālehu Resilience Hub
  • HPR’s weekly segment Homeroom Hawaiʻi looks at how schools are making up lost time from the storms
  • The Surfrider Foundation’s Oʻahu chapter works to restore dunes along the island’s North Shore for Climate Week
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The Conversation TourismEconomyWeatherEnvironment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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