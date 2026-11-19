The Conversation: APEC aftermath; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Bill Dorman reports on the aftermath of the 2026 APEC summit | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Anne Lopez reports on the stepping down of Hawaiʻi's Attorney General | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the return of humpback whales to Hawaiʻi's shores — and a modern threat these marine mammals face
- From gun violence to natural disasters, Homeroom Hawaiʻi looks at how the schools across the state are keeping students safe | Full Story
- To mark World Philosophy Day, HPR listens back to a conversation with Hawaiʻi's State Poet Laureate, Lee Tonouchi — better known as "Da Pidgin Guerilla" | Full Story