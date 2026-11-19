President Trump has wrapped up a brief trip to Asia, which included the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting. While the president met with the leaders of Russia and China, it has also been an active week for two key American allies in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi used an APEC dinner for the first face-to-face meeting between leaders of Japan and Russia in seven years.

The two spoke for about half an hour, a day after Japan formally complained to Russia about suspected Russian aircraft entering Japanese airspace, which led to the scrambling of Japanese fighter jets.

Takaichi also shared what Japanese media called a "cordial handshake" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their first interaction since her comments last year that a Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan could lead to a Japanese military response.

The Japanese prime minister also met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Manila at the series of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

South Korea's president wrote on social media, "The more challenging the times, the more South Korea and Japan must deepen their cooperation and broaden strategic communication."

At the APEC meeting, Lee met with Xi Jinping — and the two announced what both sides describe as a "substantive" Free Trade Agreement on services and investment.

South Korea government officials said it should open opportunities for Korean tourism, business and creative content from films to video games.

There's even talk that a pair of giant pandas may be headed for South Korea.