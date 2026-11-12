Asia Minute: What happened to that 'forever' cruise ship in Cambodia?

You may remember that recent story about a cruise ship of wealthy people who expected to sail around the world for years. A couple of weeks ago, the company behind the venture ran out of money, blaming high fuel costs, and dropped off the passengers. But the ship itself is another story.

Passengers aboard the Odyssey expected their trip of a lifetime to end a bit later, and in a better place.

Late last month, the ship's corporate owner dumped more than 200 passengers in Cambodia — which on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index comes in 163rd out of 182 countries.

That's not a great ethical neighborhood, six spots down from Russia and 10 ahead of North Korea.

The Financial Times called the port itself “a haven for organized crime in recent years.”

International media reports said about half the passengers have headed home by now — or at least headed elsewhere.

The ship itself has turned up in Singapore, seized by the government.

The Guardian quotes a statement from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority as saying "the vessel has been placed under arrest."

How can a ship be arrested? Singapore's Straits Times helpfully points out that the ship does "not face a criminal charge," but rather is "detained in port... to secure an unpaid maritime claim."

The ship's Florida-based operator apparently owes some half a million dollars or more in fuel charges, and for the moment, the ship isn't going anywhere.