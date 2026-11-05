Asia Minute: Regional impacts of a midterm election surprise

Questions are lingering in the Asia Pacific about what the midterm election results mean for the region. It's a timely issue, as President Trump heads to the region in less than two weeks. HPR's Bill Dorman has more in today's Asia Minute.

Singapore's Straits Times put it simply in a headline: “Asia faces a more constrained, but no less unpredictable Trump.”

It's too early to know detailed policy impacts on Asia from the midterm elections, but not too early for hot take reactions.

One came from sinking technology stocks in Japan, dropping on expectations that AI-related companies could face more regulations from a Congress controlled by Democrats, possibly complicating investment plans.

In Korea, a mixed picture, as the JoongAng Daily wrote that “A Democratic Congress could intensify scrutiny of Korean investments and nuclear cooperation while lifting hopes for solar and battery companies.”

In Australia, a focus remains on the war in Iran, and its impact on energy costs and inflation.

The country's Treasurer told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “Australians are the cost-of-living casualties of decisions taken in D.C. and Tehran.”

An analysis piece on the network said “the question now is what a weakened and famously unpredictable president does next.”

Ready or not, President Trump is heading to Asia on his next major trip — and soon.

He heads for the Philippines a week from Monday, then goes to China for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.