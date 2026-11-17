As President Trump travels in Asia, there's a lot of publicity about his planned meeting later this week with the leaders of China and Russia. But his current stop in the Philippines underlines another key player in the region: Southeast Asia.

The top trading partner of China is not the United States — it's not even the 27 members of the European Union.

It's the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — ASEAN — 11 countries with deep and often complicated relations with China.

Last year, bilateral trade between ASEAN and China was more than a trillion U.S. dollars. That's more than 20% higher than China's trade with the EU — its second largest trading partner.

The United States is number three.

ASEAN is a Cold War creation that has evolved into a group promoting regional economic growth.

A key starting point for that growth is regional peace — but this group is nothing like NATO — there is no collective defense treaty.

ASEAN Defense Ministers do hold regular consultations, but ASEAN is a consensus-based organization.

There are regional disputes, including over the South China Sea. And that's one of the complicating factors with China.

As host country for the year's summit, the Philippines had hoped to work out a code of conduct for the South China Sea — but that was not reached during the ASEAN-China summit with the Chinese premier that took place before President Trump got to the region.

The president is arriving as the gathering wraps up — a symbolic presence, but also a late one.