Come clean and conserve Oʻahu's coasts for Surfrider Climate Week

Shore erosion is becoming a problem — particularly for those living on the coast.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Oʻahu Chapter the Surfrider Foundation will be hosting a Beach Cleanup & Coastal Restoration event on the North Shore.

It’s part of the foundation’s “Climate Week” event, which organizes environmental restoration activities across the country.

HPR spoke with Carla Avila-Martinez, Surfrider’s Climate Action Program Manager, to learn more.

“We want to really make that connection from restoration to climate action as well,” Avila-Martinez said about the organization’s goals for the week of events.

“Restoration can both mitigate the impacts of climate change, but also help us adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

Avila-Martinez told HPR that she’d been motivated to protect the environment ever since she was a child — and after dedicating her life to it, she says it’s been a miracle to witness the results of her work.

“Seeing the change and the transformation of a place, seeing wildlife come back, seeing endangered species come back to the spaces that you've helped heal, there's nothing like it. It's just something so special to see.”

More information about Surfrider Climate Week and beach cleanups happening on Oʻahu can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.