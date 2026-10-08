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Come clean and conserve Oʻahu's coasts for Surfrider Climate Week

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jacob Aloi
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:47 PM HST
The Surfrider Foundation team connect a super sack to the helicopter to be airlifted out.
Elizabeth Weber
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Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi
The Surfrider Foundation team connect a super sack to the helicopter to be airlifted out.

Shore erosion is becoming a problem — particularly for those living on the coast.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Oʻahu Chapter the Surfrider Foundation will be hosting a Beach Cleanup & Coastal Restoration event on the North Shore.

It’s part of the foundation’s “Climate Week” event, which organizes environmental restoration activities across the country.

HPR spoke with Carla Avila-Martinez, Surfrider’s Climate Action Program Manager, to learn more.

“We want to really make that connection from restoration to climate action as well,” Avila-Martinez said about the organization’s goals for the week of events.

A picture of the Hōlei Sea Arch from 2014, before its collapse.
Local News
The Hōlei Sea Arch has collapsed
Savannah Harriman-Pote, Pixie Clay

“Restoration can both mitigate the impacts of climate change, but also help us adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

Avila-Martinez told HPR that she’d been motivated to protect the environment ever since she was a child — and after dedicating her life to it, she says it’s been a miracle to witness the results of her work.

“Seeing the change and the transformation of a place, seeing wildlife come back, seeing endangered species come back to the spaces that you've helped heal, there's nothing like it. It's just something so special to see.”

More information about Surfrider Climate Week and beach cleanups happening on Oʻahu can be found here. 

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation Surfrider FoundationEnvironmentMarine Biology
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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