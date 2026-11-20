Highlighting the intersection of fashion and sustainability was the idea that inspired Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi's Reuse Runway event. The "trashion" show featured six designers who modeled their own designs made from locally sourced reused, recycled or repurposed materials.

The designs featured things like old fishing nets, trash pieces from local beach cleanups, coffee shop receipts and plant scraps.

For Windward Oʻahu lei maker Conrad Morgan, his idea of sustainability was reimagining what lei looks like.

Larry Ganiron / Lifted Creative Conrad Morgan, Windward Oʻahu resident and lei maker, models his lei made of reused, repurposed and discarded materials at the Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi's Reuse Runway event on Nov. 14.

"The Hawaiʻi that we're in is different from the Hawaiʻi of our kūpuna – the things that we have access to and the things that are abundant now aren't the same as they were back then," Morgan told HPR. "It's not sustainable for me to use ʻōhiʻa or make lei with koa even though, at one point, they were very abundant. Sustainability is kind of this evolving thing that we need to grow with."

Morgan used marine debris for the cords to string together eucalyptus leaves, fish bones and discarded shells, like ʻopihi and kupeʻe, to make lei. He focused on using invasive species and the yellowing or decaying parts of plants that are often overlooked because they aren't as fresh as the rest of the plant.

"My piece is a collection to kind of shift our perspective and broaden our imagination to what lei is, and viewing beauty into things that aren't normally seen as beautiful," he said. "I'm not saying that we should accept that our beaches are trash-ridden and that we have invasive species everywhere, but we can use them to bring awareness to the reality we live in, while we build towards a better, more sustainable future."

Many of the designers spoke about the rise of fast fashion and the damage of overconsumption, emphasizing the importance of using what already exists before buying new.

Zoe Welch, a senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, took home the biggest prize for her design: a dress made entirely of aluminum can tabs.

Larry Ganiron / Lifted Creative Zoe Welch, winner of the Reuse Runway event, models her dress made entirely of alumnium can tabs.

"I'm trying to think about the trash that I make in my daily life and how it can be reworked into something else that has value," Welch said, stating that she and her family had been collecting tabs for more than two years. "It's very common to discard things that have no use to us anymore or that don't bring us any happiness or value to us, and I think that rethinking that concept is very important."

Welch added that being born and raised on Oʻahu means she saw firsthand the impact of waste and plastic pollution on the beaches and wildlife she grew up with. She said that influenced her to get involved with sustainability efforts to ensure her home is taken care of.

The Trashion Show also marked the 15 year anniversary for SCH, which has removed more than 780,000 pounds of trash across the islands’ coastlines since it began.

The event, held at Capitol Modern in Honolulu, coincided with the opening of the organization's new exhibit titled "Everyone has a Coastline," which focuses on individual and communal relationships with coastlines and invites viewers to analyze their own impact on the surrounding environment.

