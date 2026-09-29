The Conversation: Digital literacy; POG popularity
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote shares Hurricane Nolo survival stories from Hawaiʻi Island residents | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Megan Tagami reports on a new way to help prevent Hawaiʻi youth drownings | Full Story
- Melissa Price, an associate professor with the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, studies the impact of invasive deer species in Hawaiʻi
- Kaʻala Souza talks about his organization, Māpunawai, and its goal to promote digital literacy across the state
- HPR contributor Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton ponders the popularity of POG that’s propagating across the Pacific | Full Story