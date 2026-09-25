The Conversation: Storm Updates and a Head-to-toe hana hou show
Today on The Conversation, we look ahead with storm updates on Hurricane Nolo, and we look back on some of our favorite stories highlighting the human body.
- HPR tracks storm updates as Nolo develops into a Category 2 Hurricane | Get live storm updates
- Kaimuki native Vickie Kennedy, former president of the Northern California affiliate of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, shares wisdoms of living with vision loss for almost 5-decades | Full Story (Jan. 2025)
- Donor Mariel Tadena, stem cell recipient Nicole Fabela, and Erica Sevilla, spokesperson for the National Marrow Donor Program, share their stem cell story | Full Story (Sept. 2025)
- Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ryann Coules reports on a new tax incentive for kidney donors meant to spur organ donation | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
- Take a slipper, leave a slipper. Maui resident Kimberly Thayer shares the story behind her slipper-lending library | Full Story (June 2024)