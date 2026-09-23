The Conversation: Keeping Hawaiʻi connected; Upcoming immigration conference
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Rommel Angeles, an associate Vice President with Verizon, shares how they’re keeping customers connected after hurricanes impacted Hawaiʻi’s communication lines
- Seth Colby, Director of the Hawaii Economic Association, discusses artificial intelligence’s impact on the state’s healthcare and economy
- Organizers of the inaugural Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference discuss the event and the need for immigrant protection
- In a hana hou interview, author Christine Kuehn uncovers her family’s dark history as spies for the Axis powers in Hawaiʻi in her best-selling memoir | Full Story