The Conversation: Storm damage to coral reefs; AI in the workplace
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Julia Rose, of The Nature Conservancy, surveys damage to Hawaiʻi’s reefs following the recent storms
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority official | Full Story
- Author and behavioral scientist Gleb Tsipursky explains the practical uses and pitfalls of AI in his new book, “The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work”