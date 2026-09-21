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The Conversation

The Conversation: Storm damage to coral reefs; AI in the workplace

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:36 AM HST
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Fish swim on a coral reef in Kāneʻohe Bay on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
Fish swim on a coral reef in Kāneʻohe Bay on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Julia Rose, of The Nature Conservancy, surveys damage to Hawaiʻi’s reefs following the recent storms
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority official | Full Story
  • Author and behavioral scientist Gleb Tsipursky explains the practical uses and pitfalls of AI in his new book, “The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work” 
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The Conversation EnvironmentMarine BiologyArtificial Intelligence
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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