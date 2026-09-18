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The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill reopens; U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob Aloi
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:39 AM HST
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Poet Laureate Arthur Sze records a poetry reading at the Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 11, 2026.
Shawn Miller
/
Library of Congress
Poet Laureate Arthur Sze records a poetry reading at the Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 11, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho explains why the U.S. Navy has decided to reopen a shaft that previously contaminated their water supply with fuel 
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the work being done to restore Kalaupapa’s water system 
  • U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze explores the theme of translation in his work bridging ancient Chinese poems with an English language audience
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The Conversation U.S. NavyNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityPoetry
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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