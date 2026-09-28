The Conversation: Hearing from the islands after Hurricane Nolo
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda joins HPR live to share how the island fared Hurricane Nolo
- HPR’s Bill Dorman reports on ongoing fires and power outages on Maui | Full Story
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Chloe Jones reports on ongoing hurricane recovery efforts on Kauaʻi’s north shore | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio shares poetry and art by Iranian artist Leila Seyedzadeh, the artist-in-residency exhibiting at the Shangri La Museum
- The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomes Matt Voight as its new Director of Restoration and Large Artifact Collections