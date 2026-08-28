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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island Mayor on Hurricane Lala; Center for Oral History

By Catherine Cruz,
Addis BelayBill Dorman
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:39 PM HST
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Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda gives his State of the County address on April 8, 2025.
Mayor Kimo Alameda
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda gives his State of the County address on April 8, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda shares recovery updates after Hurricane Lala devastated areas like the Nāʻālehu Cemetery
  • Native Hawaiian professors Maile Arvin and David Aiona Chang co-author a letter opposing the closure of National Archives at San Francisco, which contains thousands of historical documents on Native Pacific Islander history 
  • USGS Geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute
  • The Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa plans new projects after receiving over half a million dollars in new funding
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The Conversation Kimo AlamedaHawaiʻi IslandWeatherNative HawaiianHistoryvolcano
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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