The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island Mayor on Hurricane Lala; Center for Oral History
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda shares recovery updates after Hurricane Lala devastated areas like the Nāʻālehu Cemetery
- Native Hawaiian professors Maile Arvin and David Aiona Chang co-author a letter opposing the closure of National Archives at San Francisco, which contains thousands of historical documents on Native Pacific Islander history
- USGS Geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute
- The Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa plans new projects after receiving over half a million dollars in new funding