The Conversation: Upcoming weather disturbances; ‘Super Saturday’ at Capitol Modern
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- John Bravender, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, shares news of a third weather disturbance forming after Tropical Storm Moke
- Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners In Care, explains how the organization supports unhoused communities during weather disasters like Lala
- A nonprofit dedicated to conserving and cleaning up the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands shares their close call with Hurricane Lala during their most recent voyage
- A silver lining from the storm — weather postponements have led the Capitol Modern to combine several planned art festival events into one day: “Super Saturday”