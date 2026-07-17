Get the latest on Hawaiʻi's volcanoes with the new 'Volcano Minute'

Residents in Hawai’i are no stranger to volcanoes.

The U.S. Geological Survey keeps a close watch on them, and now there's a new way for volcano enthusiasts to keep track of their developments.

The Volcano Minute is a new project put together by the team at USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Katie Mulliken is a geologist and external engagement coordinator at the observatory, and she joined HPR to talk about the project.

“It's meant to be an update on recent activity if there's been, you know, new eruptive activity or recent earthquake, but also a way to keep the community informed on ongoing scientific research,” she told HPR.

The Volcano Minute is a weekly feature that provides a brief audio update on the state of Hawaiʻi’s volcanoes both online and on local radio.

You can listen to the Volcano Minute on the USGS website and on The Conversation.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.