The Conversation: HECO Updates; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiian Electric Company VP of Communications Jim Kelly shares progress on getting the lights back on after the outages during Hurricane Lala
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the storm’s impact on Hawaiʻi’s heritage trees
- As the school year soldiers on, HPR shares stories from students and staff in the second installment of “Homeroom Hawaiʻi”
- Playwright Sean T.C. O’Mally presents “The Queen’s Will,” a new show about Princess Theresa playing at the Kumu Kahua Theatre