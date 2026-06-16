The Conversation: Previewing the Obama Presidential Center; False killer whales
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet offers more insight on the opening of the long-awaited Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on recovery efforts after Supertyphoon Sinlaku
- Jens Currie, Chief Scientist at Pacific Whale Foundation, shares new research and efforts to study and protect the endangered false killer whale
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the death of one of Kalaupapa’s last patient residents, and what that means for tours of the historic settlement | Full Story
- HoMA Theater Manager and Programmer Sarah Fang talks about “Bleak Week,” the upcoming film festival dedicated to despair