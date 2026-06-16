The Conversation: Previewing the Obama Presidential Center; False killer whales

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet offers more insight on the opening of the long-awaited Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on recovery efforts after Supertyphoon Sinlaku

Jens Currie, Chief Scientist at Pacific Whale Foundation, shares new research and efforts to study and protect the endangered false killer whale

and efforts to study and protect the endangered HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the death of one of Kalaupapa’s last patient residents, and what that means for tours of the historic settlement | Full Story

HoMA Theater Manager and Programmer Sarah Fang talks about “ Bleak Week, ” the upcoming film festival dedicated to despair