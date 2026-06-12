© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A deep dive into the cruise industry

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:06 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The World: Residences at Sea docked in Honolulu Harbor on Jan. 14, 2022.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The World: Residences at Sea docked in Honolulu Harbor on Jan. 14, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Dre Kalili, Deputy Director of Harbors for the Department of Transportation, discusses the cruise industry and the state of Hawaiʻi’s harbors
  • Shannon McKee, president of travel consulting firm Access Cruise, Inc., tracks trends in Hawaiʻi cruise activity
  • Cruise passengers share their thoughts about the Green Fee and its additional tax for cruises in Hawaiʻi
  • Lawyers representing the cruise industry and the state debate the legality of the Green Fee for cruise ships; Adrian Tam, House Tourism Committee chair, discusses why a potential compromise died in committee
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu HarborDepartment of TransportationAdrian Tamcruise ships
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes