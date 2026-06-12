The Conversation: A deep dive into the cruise industry
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Dre Kalili, Deputy Director of Harbors for the Department of Transportation, discusses the cruise industry and the state of Hawaiʻi’s harbors
- Shannon McKee, president of travel consulting firm Access Cruise, Inc., tracks trends in Hawaiʻi cruise activity
- Cruise passengers share their thoughts about the Green Fee and its additional tax for cruises in Hawaiʻi
- Lawyers representing the cruise industry and the state debate the legality of the Green Fee for cruise ships; Adrian Tam, House Tourism Committee chair, discusses why a potential compromise died in committee