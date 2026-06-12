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Cruise consultant forecasts strong year for Hawaiʻi’s cruise industry

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:35 PM HST
The Carnival Radiance, a cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line, seen in Honolulu Harbor on June 10, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Carnival Radiance, a cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line, seen in Honolulu Harbor on June 10, 2026.

To get a glimpse of how Hawaiʻi's cruise industry is faring, one need only to visit Aloha Tower Marketplace. It overlooks Honolulu Harbor and one can see the cruise ships slipping in and out of port.

According to Shannon McKee, the president of Access Cruise, Inc., 2026 has been a strong year for Hawaiʻi’s cruise industry.

The travel industry consulting firm has tracked cruise activity for around three decades and was hired by the state to keep an eye on which way the tide is turning for the cruise industry.

“The cruise lines are watching, and they're booking and really scheduling out anywhere from three to five years,” McKee told HPR.

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)
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McKee discussed the impact of global events on Hawaiʻi's cruise industry as well as local concerns like the potential effect of the Green Fee, including the imposition of new cruise taxes and limits on the number of cruise ships that stop in Hawaiʻi’s ports.

“The cruise industry, I have to say, is very progressive,” McKee said, but acknowledged the state has targets in place but the cruise industry is "not necessarily aligned with.”

This story aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

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The Conversation cruise shipsDepartment of TransportationTourismHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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