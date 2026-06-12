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Cruise ship passengers weigh in on the Green Fee

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:46 PM HST
Holland America's MS Noordam in Honolulu Harbor on June 11, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Holland America's MS Noordam in Honolulu Harbor on June 11, 2026.

Several passengers who recently disembarked in Honolulu at Pier 10 shared their feelings about an additional fee for cruising in Hawaiʻi waters.

Russell and Esther James from Lubbock, Texas, told HPR that they want to be helpful to the places they visit.

"Given the cost of the cruise, it's so minor, not going to be a deterrent for us," Russell said. "And if it's helpful to the places we visit, then why not?"

FILE - The Norwegian Jewel, background, is docked in Honolulu, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
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David Simard said he understands why some ports are pushing back.

"I recognize that sometimes cruise ships can overburden a port city, but it's all a matter of how much and what's the value for what the price is," Simard said.

Charlie Squires shared that he fully supports the environmental impact fee.

"I think they've done a great job in New Zealand with charging an environmental impact fee for everybody who comes in," Squires said. "I support anything that supports the environment."

This story aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu HarborTourismJosh GreenClimate ChangeEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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