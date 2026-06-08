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The Conversation

The Conversation: Medicaid abuse, Swimming the Molokaʻi Channel

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 8, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST
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Hawaiʻi State Representative Della Au Belatti at AlohaCare's Medicaid impact discussion held this April.
AlohaCare
Hawaiʻi State Representative Della Au Belatti at AlohaCare's Medicaid impact discussion held this April.
  • Joseph Campos II, Deputy Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, speaks about the new strike force organized to tackle Medicaid fraud and abuse  
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on the political season as more campaigns begin the race towards election day | Full Story
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on an ongoing health study researching the impact of the Maui wildfires — and the decision to cut its funding | Full Story 
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Igor Lytvynchuk, the man charged with harassing an endangered monk seal, and his scheduled federal court appearance | Full Story
  • Author and athlete Jonathan Ezer recounts his experience swimming the 26-mile Kaʻiwi Channel between Oʻahu and Molokaʻi in his new book, “The Edge of Land
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The Conversation medicaid2023 Maui firesHawaiian monk sealswimming
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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